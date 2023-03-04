BAE Systems (LON:BA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 950 ($11.46) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 900 ($10.86).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.31) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.86) price objective on BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,038 ($12.53) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 997.67 ($12.04).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at GBX 908 ($10.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,839.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 861.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 823.11.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

About BAE Systems

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

