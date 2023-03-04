Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.33). 78,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 176,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.60 ($1.35).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £619.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

