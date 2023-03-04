Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,253,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 1,799,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Banco BPM Price Performance

Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.