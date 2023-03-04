Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

