Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $3.55.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
