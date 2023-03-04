Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
BBDO stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.84.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.