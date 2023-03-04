Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBDO stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.