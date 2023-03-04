Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Reaches $224.25 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $224.25 million and $8.38 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00008135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,107,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,307,617 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

