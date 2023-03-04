Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 202.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLMIF remained flat at $9.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Get Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.