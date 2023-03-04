Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,382 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $191,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $39.76 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

