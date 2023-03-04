Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,617 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of W.W. Grainger worth $184,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.9 %

GWW opened at $697.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.06. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $697.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

