Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Align Technology worth $195,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

ALGN stock opened at $334.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.30 and a 200-day moving average of $236.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $475.15.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.