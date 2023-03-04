Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $177.40 Million Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $177,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $162.05 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $164.15. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.81.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

