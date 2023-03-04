Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $214.51 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Extra Space Storage worth $214,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.82. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

