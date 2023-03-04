Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,513 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $204,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %

MTD stock opened at $1,508.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,507.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,369.15. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,722 shares of company stock worth $25,956,416 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

