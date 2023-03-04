Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.93% of Celanese worth $189,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Celanese Trading Up 0.8 %

CE opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

