Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.93% of Celanese worth $189,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Celanese Trading Up 0.8 %

CE opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

