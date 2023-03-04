Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 55.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,789,000 after acquiring an additional 111,309 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $331,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

