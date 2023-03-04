Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Short Interest Update

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Banyan Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE BYN remained flat at $10.36 on Friday. 92 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Banyan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Banyan Acquisition Company Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

