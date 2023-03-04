Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 147 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.30. The company has a market capitalization of £819.34 million, a PE ratio of 451.67 and a beta of 0.15. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 114.03 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($1.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

In other news, insider John Scott purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £34,500 ($41,631.47). Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

