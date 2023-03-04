Barclays Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

