Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $5.71 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.