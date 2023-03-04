Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $5.71 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.