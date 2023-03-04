Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $91.15. Approximately 75,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 55,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 112,806 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 725.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also

