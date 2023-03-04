Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,375,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Barrick Gold worth $29,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

