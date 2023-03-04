Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,752 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Trading Up 2.1 %

Life Storage Increases Dividend

LSI opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.48. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.