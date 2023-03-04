Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,639 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

