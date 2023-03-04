Bayesian Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,862 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

