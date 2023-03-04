Bayesian Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

