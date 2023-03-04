Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $343,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after acquiring an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron Price Performance

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.