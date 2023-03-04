Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,782 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,009,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 124,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIT opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.