Bayesian Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 77.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

