Bayesian Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $438,223.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,062.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,744 shares of company stock worth $15,391,703. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

MC opened at $43.10 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.