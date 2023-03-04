Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 16,700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:CP opened at $78.63 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

