Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 177,200 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.25 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

