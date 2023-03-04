Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.50

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 643 ($7.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 695 ($8.39). The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,572.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 665.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 632.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.08) to GBX 840 ($10.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.10) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.50) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.25 ($9.44).

Insider Transactions at Beazley

About Beazley

In other Beazley news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($598,624.35). Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

