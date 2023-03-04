Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($98.94) to €98.00 ($104.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $122.49.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

