Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,556,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 8,528,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,365.7 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

BJCHF remained flat at $0.78 during trading on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

