Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $148.55 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.31 or 0.07027670 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00075167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024852 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.