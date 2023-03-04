Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,956,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

LQDI opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

