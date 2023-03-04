Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $140.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.77.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,933.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,933.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.