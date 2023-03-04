Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9 %

ETN opened at $177.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

