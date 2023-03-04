Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.08) to GBX 5,380 ($64.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

