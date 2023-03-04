Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $103.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

