Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

