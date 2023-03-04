Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 16,991 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.46 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.