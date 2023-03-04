Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 861 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000.

IDU opened at $81.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

