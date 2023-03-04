Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.