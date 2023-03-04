Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. 639,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,642. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

