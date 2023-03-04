Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.70-$6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

