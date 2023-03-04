Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 billion-$45.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.73 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS.

Shares of BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

