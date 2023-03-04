Better World Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BWACU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 1,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

