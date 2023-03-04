Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 21st

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance
BWMX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.