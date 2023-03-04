Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 21st

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

BWMX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

