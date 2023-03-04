Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 39.1% in February

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 110,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 7.9 %
BWMX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 131,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $20.84.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
