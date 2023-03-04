Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 39.1% in February

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 110,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 7.9 %

BWMX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 131,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

